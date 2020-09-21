215 Beltway Segment Closed Overnight September 22-23 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the 215 Beltway between Oso Blanca Road and Sky Pointe from 9 p.m., September 22, until 5 a.m., September 23, in northwest Las Vegas. And the same segment will be closed again the following night from 9 p.m., September 23, until 5 a.m., September 24.

The temporary closures are needed to safely patch outside bridge railing and lower falsework for the new 290-foot-long, 30-foot-tall 215 Beltway eastbound to U.S. Highway 95 southbound flyover being built as part of the current $73 million phase of the Centennial Bowl. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. The project also calls for building an U.S. Highway 95 northbound to 215 Beltway westbound flyover ramp, among other upgrades. Construction is scheduled to finish in mid-December.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.