I-15 Carey Avenue Closures, Overhead Powerline Upgrades Sept. 23 in North Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces intermittent north and southbound Interstate 15 closures at Carey Avenue from 2 a.m. until 5 a.m., September 23, in North Las Vegas. The temporary closure is needed for NV Energy who will be installing overhead strand and fiber optic cable between power poles. There will be a total of two closures lasting less than 20 minutes each between 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. The Nevada Highway Patrol will be onsite coordinating traffic.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.