Virtual Problem-Solving Court Graduation in Merrick-Hamilton Counties

Tucker Kelly and Paul Hansen graduated from the 5th Judicial District Problem-Solving Court in Hamilton-Merrick Counties on September 14, 2020. This ceremony marks the first virtual graduation in Hamilton-Merrick County.

In attendance were Judge Rachel A. Daugherty, presiding judge of the Hamilton-Merrick Problem-Solving Court, Hamilton-Merrick County Board Members, District 5 probation staff, probation administration staff, friends, and family.

Problem-solving court graduation is a time where past problem-solving court clients and current problem-solving court clients share their success and tribulations that come with being involved in these types of programs. Primarily, they gather to celebrate the accomplishments of new graduates. Morgan Campbell, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator, commented, “Despite being celebrated via WebEx, it does not take away from the hard work, sweat, and determination of Tucker Kelly and Paul Hansen that got them here.”

For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability.

Problem-solving courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

Pictured (from left to right) is Brandon Hinrichs, Paul Hansen, Tucker Kelly, and Judge Rachel Daugherty.