Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,438 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought in a First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 11:45 pm, the suspect approached the juvenile victim and engaged in an unwanted sexual act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The suspect is described as being a heavy set Black male with a light complexion, black hair in a dreadlocks hairstyle, wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspect Sought in a First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.