Suspect Sought in a First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.
At approximately 11:45 pm, the suspect approached the juvenile victim and engaged in an unwanted sexual act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.
The suspect is described as being a heavy set Black male with a light complexion, black hair in a dreadlocks hairstyle, wearing a black shirt and blue pants.
Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.