SAILROCK RESORT JOINS AMERICAN EXPRESS FINE HOTELS & RESORTS
SOUTH CAICOS, TURKS AND CAICOS, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sailrock Resort, the premium vacation resort on South Caicos, has been included in the prestigious list of American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts, a collection of luxury hotels and resorts offering exclusive benefits to holders of the coveted Platinum and Centurion Cards.
The five-star luxury Sailrock Resort has been included in the list of American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts.
Known for its laid-back luxury, Sailrock attracts savvy, well traveled guests who appreciate the resort’s blend of elegance and privacy with its finely appointed and lavishly apportioned suites set amongst calming gardens and featuring breathtaking ocean vistas.
The barefoot luxury of Sailrock attracts a discriminating group of travelers, which accounts for its inclusion as one of only four Turks and Caicos resorts, and one of 45 Caribbean properties in this premium collection.
Its peninsula location, finely detailed amenities, five-star luxe offerings and close proximity and accessibility to Turks and Caicos gateway and feeder cities, coupled with high-end lifestyle offerings, make the resort a stand-out in an increasingly homogenized market.
“It is an honor for Sailrock to be included in this exclusive portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts,” said Kashmie Ali, Sailrock’s Managing Director. “This is a testament to our team’s dedication and commitment to providing five-star hospitality to our guests,” added Ali, who explained that the concentration on intensive staff training also sets Sailrock apart from its competition.
The first-class amenities and service offered by Sailrock Resort through the partnership include the stress-reducing exclusive daily breakfast cards for two; room upgrades; early check-in where available; and late check-out. Also included is a US $100 credit for spa services.
Sailrock Resort recently unveiled its expanded portfolio featuring the Three-Bedroom Oceanfront Coral Villa for travelers seeking luxury, elegance and privacy.
Secluded beaches are features of the five-star resort, which is equipped with a large infinity pool, spa cabanas, and a fitness facility with easy access to a fresh market. Fine dining options are available at the Great House Restaurant and Bar, and The Cove Restaurant and Beach Bar.
The Caicos Bank, a short stroll away, feeds from the Caribbean Sea and is the site of nonmotorized water sports, bone fishing, beach service, beachfront dining and scheduled weekly bonfires.
The beaches, each stretching up to a mile for leisurely walks, enhance the allure of Sailrock’s laid-back luxury. Wading or snorkeling in the lagoons rewards guests with the colorful displays of a living coral reef, and many other unique experiences await discovery.
Sailrock Resort’s low-density footprint features 36 suites and beachfront and Peninsula villas designed for luxury and provides spectacular views on over 770 acres -- plenty of room to practice social distancing while connecting with loved ones on a private slice of the Caribbean.
Sailrock's flexible ownership model welcomes both year-round residents and short-term guests through the resort's rental program.
For more information, visit www.sailrockresort.com, email reservations@sailrockresort.com or call 1 800 929-7197.
For information about Sailrock Resort’s COVID-19 protocols, email reservations@sailrockresort.com or visit www.sailrockresort.com/covid-19-protocols.
For procedures on obtaining a Turks and Caicos travel authorization, required for all arrivals into the Turks and Caicos Islands, visit www.turksandcaicostourism.com.
About Sailrock Resort and Sailrock Living Turks and Caicos
Sailrock Resort, a member of American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, World of Hyatt and Condé Nast Johansens Luxury Hotels, Spas and Villas, is South Caicos' premier luxury resort nestled along the pristine beaches of the Caribbean Sea. Home to one of the five largest coral reefs and miles of undiscovered land, Sailrock Resort is the perfect setting for connoisseurs of authentic experiences. With Ridgetop Suites elevated above the shoreline and Beachfront Villas steps from the ocean, Sailrock Resort offers guests a one-of-a-kind vacation experience that focuses on service, exclusivity and relaxation centered around its unique out-island setting. Amenities include prime dining options, secluded beaches, an infinity pool, and the incomparable Na Spa Cabanas. This low-density community consists of both Sailrock Resort, for short-term vacationers looking for a luxurious experience, and Sailrock Living, for discerning travelers desiring to own real estate in this island paradise. The Turks and Caicos Islands are located 550 miles southeast of Miami, Florida, and consist of 40 different islands and cays. South Caicos is a short 20-minute flight from Providenciales.
For more information, visit www.sailrockresort.com or www.sailrockliving.com.
