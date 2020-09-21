MDC kids' program focuses on nature's small wonders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – When people think of animals in a forest, they envision squirrels, deer, birds and a variety of other animals that can be seen on a trek through the trees. However, there’s an abundance of life underfoot, too.

Children can learn more about what lives among the leaves and other vegetation in a forest at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Life in Miniature,” a free virtual event from 10-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 24. This online program is part of MDC’s “Little Acorns” program series, which is designed for ages 3-6; and MDC’s “Babes In the Woods” programs, designed for ages 0-2. It is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Young participants will be asked to shrink with MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce down to a size where the creatures living on the forest floor can be observed and appreciated. Little Acorns program participants can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174223

Babes in the Woods program participants can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174222

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the links above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.