Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,424 in the last 365 days.

MDC kids' program focuses on nature's small wonders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – When people think of animals in a forest, they envision squirrels, deer, birds and a variety of other animals that can be seen on a trek through the trees. However, there’s an abundance of life underfoot, too.

Children can learn more about what lives among the leaves and other vegetation in a forest at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Life in Miniature,” a free virtual event from 10-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 24. This online program is part of MDC’s “Little Acorns” program series, which is designed for ages 3-6; and MDC’s “Babes In the Woods” programs, designed for ages 0-2. It is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Young participants will be asked to shrink with MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce down to a size where the creatures living on the forest floor can be observed and appreciated. Little Acorns program participants can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174223

Babes in the Woods program participants can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174222

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the links above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

MDC kids' program focuses on nature's small wonders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.