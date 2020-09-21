Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 21, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 21st will include the following:

Monday, September 21st at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join SouthernCarolina Alliance, Jasper County and the City of Hardeeville for an announcement regarding Exit 3, Riverport Commerce Park, 201 Exchange Place, Hardeeville, S.C. (U.S. Highway 17 at I-95 off Exit 5)

Thursday, September 24th at 9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in a Groundbreaking Ceremony of Advance Manufacturing Collaborative, University of South Carolina, 471 University Parkway, Aiken, S.C.

Saturday, September 26th at 10:45 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the 350th anniversary of the South Carolina State Guard event, Olympia Armory, 551 Granby Lane, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: September 14, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of September 14, 2020, included:

Monday, September 14

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to a virtual meeting of the South Carolina Business Council.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:56 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Tuesday, September 15

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster presented an Order of Palmetto to Rep. Eddie Tallon.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented an Order of Palmetto to Rep. Mike Forrester.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive briefing call with state officials regarding COVID-19.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3357, Deaf or Hard of Hearing Notation on Vehicle Registrations for Law Enforcement, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

4:17 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

8:00 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

8:03 PM: Constituent call.

Wednesday, September 16

8:40 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a ceremonial bill signing for Voting Bill.

Thursday, September 17

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

6:45 PM: Economic development meeting.

7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the euphoria dinner and presented an Order of Palmetto to Carl Sobocinski, Avenue, 110 E. Court Street, Unit 600, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, September 18

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) via conference call.

Saturday, September 19

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in a briefing with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, University of South Carolina and City of Columbia, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, second floor, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a media event with Surgeon General Jerome Adams and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Interim Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler, Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street, Columbia, S.C.