New Haven Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B501923
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. R. Normile/Sgt. C. Scrodin
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020 at 0851 hours
STREET: West Rd.
TOWN: Panton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 22A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: James E. Warner
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
INJURIES: Fatality
HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/20/2020 at approximately 0851 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on West Rd. in the Town of Panton. The vehicle had come to rest in the center of the road with a single male operator unresponsive in the vehicle.
Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as James Warner (69) of Middlebury, VT.
Investigation into this motor vehicle crash has revealed Warner struck a tree before coming to rest in the center of the road.
Warner was transported to UVM Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
This motor vehicle crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Normile at the New Haven Barracks.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, Vergennes Fire Department, and Charlotte Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Trooper Ryan Normile (443)
Vermont State Police
Troop B- New Haven
Ryan.Normile@vermont.gov
(802)-388-4919