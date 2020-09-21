Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B501923                                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. R. Normile/Sgt. C. Scrodin

STATION: New Haven                  

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020 at 0851 hours

STREET: West Rd.

TOWN: Panton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 22A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James E. Warner

AGE: 69  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

INJURIES: Fatality

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 09/20/2020 at approximately 0851 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on  West Rd. in the Town of Panton. The vehicle had come to rest in the center of the road with a single male operator unresponsive in the vehicle.

 

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as James Warner (69) of Middlebury, VT.

 

Investigation into this motor vehicle crash has revealed Warner struck a tree before coming to rest in the center of the road.

 

Warner was transported to UVM Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

 

This motor vehicle crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Normile at the New Haven Barracks.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, Vergennes Fire Department, and Charlotte Volunteer Rescue Squad.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Normile (443)

Vermont State Police

Troop B- New Haven

Ryan.Normile@vermont.gov

(802)-388-4919

 

New Haven Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

