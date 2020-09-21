Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JK Technosoft appoints Sanjeev Motwani as EVP-Global Head of Solutions

JK Technosoft Ltd. has appointed Mr. Sanjeev Motwani as Executive Vice President (EVP), Global Head of Solutions of the company.

Sanjeev possesses an ideal combination of leadership acumen, industry technology solutions, and global experience which will help us accelerate our business plans aggressively.”
— Mr. Aloke Paskar, President and CEO, JK Technosoft (US) Ltd.

NEW YORK, US, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JK Technosoft (US) Ltd., a global software solutions provider has appointed Mr. Sanjeev Motwani as Executive Vice President (EVP), Global Head of Solutions of the company. In his role at JK Technosoft, he will be responsible for managing technology solutions, strategic service offerings, pre-sales, and all existing accounts in the USA and UK regions.

An engineering graduate of BITS, Pilani, Sanjeev has over 30 years of experience in management consulting, systems integration, delivery outsourcing engagements being a part of companies such as TCS, PwC, BT, HCL, Headstrong (Genpact), Birlasoft, Comtech LLC, and Avasant. Sanjeev’s global experience covers North America, Europe, and Asia-Pac. He has a strong background in developing and implementing mission-critical systems for Fortune 500 companies, global sourcing models, transformation solutions, and managed services.

Mr. Aloke Paskar, President and CEO, JK Technosoft (US) Ltd. said, “Sanjeev possesses an ideal combination of leadership acumen, industry technology solutions, and global experience which will help us accelerate our business plans aggressively. He has a proven track record of Business Solutions and co-innovating with customers which makes him a perfect leader for this position to bring sustainable value to our customers.”

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Sanjeev Motwani said, “I’m delighted to join JK Technosoft at such a crucial time like this where business dynamics are constantly changing for both the customer and the organization. Given the strong foundation that the JK Technosoft enjoys in enterprise solutions, digital transformation, and intelligent automation, I’m looking forward to further strengthening our business solutions across the globe.”

About JK Technosoft (US)

Founded in 1994, JK Technosoft (JKT) is a part of one of India's largest industrial groups with an annual turnover of over US$ 7 billion. In a transformational journey of 25 years, JK Technosoft has established an exceptional customer guardianship through the philosophy of reciprocal partnership and value addition. With over 1600 employees and three offshore delivery centres in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, JK Technosoft serves its global customers in the US, UK, Europe, and India both onsite and offshore.

www. jktech.com

