Relax In Comfort Celebrates 53 rd anniversary
Amidst Global Pandemic With Never Seen before Safety Protocols & Savings!
As we celebrate our 53rd year anniversary the safety and health of our customers and staff is our #1 priority. All team members are health screened daily, and we exceed all CDC guidelines.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nations’ first back care & sleep specialty store Relax In Comfort began with personalized in person service and customized one on one product demonstrations. In response to COVID-19 pandemic the company has now officially launched, for the first time in their 53 year history, a robust e-commerce platform for easy online ordering, private VIP in-store showroom appointments and on-line private Zoom consultations. For added in person safety all solid surfaces have been treated by Safe Shield protective coating which kills 99.9% of all viruses upon contact.
— Don DePaulis
Don DePaulis, company President adds “As we celebrate our 53rd year anniversary the safety and health of our customers and staff is our #1 priority. All team members are health screened daily and we exceed all CDC guidance on social distancing and cleaning protocols” Depaulis continued “We now offer a Hygienic Mattress Testing Kit which the customer opens themselves and places on the mattresses before they lay down. Our goal is to make everyone feel comfortable as they shop for their new adjustable number beds, zero gravity recliners & massage chairs”
Founded in 1967 by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis as Niagara Cycle Massage of Greater Orlando, the DePaulis family remains dedicated to helping and serving the needs of Floridians. By the age of 38 Lucy DePaulis was bed ridden with arthritis and circulation issues and suffered greatly. She was introduced to Niagara Cycle Massage and within several months of intense use she slowly began to feel better and resume her normal duties as a Mom in Greater Philadelphia with six children living at home in the suburbs of Drexel Hill.
Based on her personal testimony to her friends and family the local Niagara dealer received many orders that were placed for Niagara products. When the Niagara dealer asked her to work part time for him Lucy exclaimed “I am a Mom with six kids, I have never sold anything in my life”. Based on Lucy sharing her personal story as she began her sales career, she became one of the top producers in the Country and won a convention trip to Florida in 1966.
After experiencing life changing results Lucy was committed to sharing her story and helping others to live a better, pain free life. The entire DePaulis family has been involved in the family business over the decades and the business is now run by Joseph and Donald, the two youngest brothers. After moving to Florida in 1967 both Anthony & Lucy devoted their full time efforts to forming and running the family enterprise, Niagara Cycle Massage of Greater Orlando. They were the recipients of many awards and accolades over the decades including Distributor Of The Year 17 times and then retired in 1990 from the day to day operations of the business.
In 1997, Don DePaulis, now CEO & President re-branded the company as “Relax in Comfort” to better capture the mission of the company- to help people to sit, sleep and feel better every day with a more proactive wellness approach to health. DePaulis added “We have very strong & well developed roots in this community which has allowed us to survive and even prosper during this global pandemic. We truly value our customers and strive to make each day a better day for everyone”
Jackie Ricardo
Relax In Comfort
+1 407-628-5657
email us here