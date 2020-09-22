Extraction Experts Nyborg Systems Partners with Cannabis Industrial Marketplace for 2020 Virtual Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is proud to welcome Nyborg Systems, experts in providing turn-key extraction systems for businesses looking to break into the CBD/THC markets, as a Gold Sponsor for our 2020 Virtual Expo.
According to Neil Ide with Nyborg Systems, they help experienced business builders in the CBD and THC production marketplace set up turn-key manufacturing systems that result in highly profitable factories. NyBorg’s Company Profile
“We set ourselves apart from not only making extraction systems – we also specialize in full service integration of our equipment to your facility,” Ide said. “This includes coordinating with industrial contractors, industrial plumbers, industrial electricians and whoever else is required to set up the extraction system into your facility.”
“Only the permits, licensing, and the raw materials (biomass, ethanol, gas, water) are required by the client. We coordinate the rest,” Ide added.
With the postponement of traditional expos this year, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace has dedicated all of our resources to the development of the largest and most comprehensive online cannabusiness expo of 2020.
“Our goal is to continue giving cannabis businesses an opportunity to connect and do business with other industry professionals,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace.
The 2020 Virtual Expo (CannaVirtualExpo.com) will have exciting new features that will be of particular value in the current business climate:
A VIRTUAL SHOW FLOOR with the Feel of an In-Person Expo.
1-on-1 Chats with Other Participants
Round Table Topic Based Discussions
Advocacy Sponsor Booths and Sessions
“We had a lot of discussions on how to make a virtual expo feel similar and representative of our in-person events, and we believe we will be able to do just that,” Wynn said.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CannaVirtualExpo.com/Tickets.
Jennifer Wynn
