Bighorn sheep season to close in HD 500

Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Monday, September 21, 2020

By order of the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission, hunting district 500 in south central Montana, as described in the current Moose, Sheep and Goat regulations legal descriptions will close to hunting of ALL bighorn sheep, effective one-half hour after sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

The order halting the hunt came after the pre-established harvest quota for the district has been met.

To check Montana’s Bighorn Sheep harvest in quota areas go to Hunting and choose Drawing and Quota Status, http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/status/, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.