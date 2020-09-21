Applications Available Now for Value-Added Agriculture Grants

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) announced it is now accepting applications for Value-Added Agriculture Grants that add value to Missouri agricultural products and aid the economy of a rural community.

Grant applications will be considered for value-added agricultural business concepts that lead to and result in development, processing and marketing of new or expanded uses or technologies for agricultural products, and foster agricultural economic development in Missouri’s rural communities.

Applications will be considered for expenses related to the creation, development and operation of a value-added agricultural business including:

Feasibility studies

Marketing studies

Legal assistance

Marketing plans

Business plans

Prospectus development for cooperatives

Operational consulting

Grants are awarded on a competitive basis, and applications will be scored based on their economic development potential for the agriculture industry; credibility and merit; probability of near-term commercialization and practical application of project results; presence, source and level of matching funds; and where the project will have an economic impact.

The maximum individual grant available is $200,000. Applicants are required to provide a 10 percent cash match toward eligible expenses, which do not include operating expenses, salaries or capital improvements. These grants are funded by contributions made to MASBDA through the purchase of tax credits.

Applications must be received by MASBDA no later than 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, to be considered for the January 2021 funding cycle.

To download the Value-Added Agriculture Grant guidelines, application, submission details and a sample budget, click here. For more information on financial assistance offered by the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority, please visit MASBDA.com. To contact a member of the MASBDA team directly, email masbda@mda.mo.gov or call (573) 751-2129.