Middlesex Barracks/Possession and Control of Regulated drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A304001

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                           

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/21/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 14, Calais, VT

VIOLATION: Possession and Control of Regulated Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Patricia Wagner                                            

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/17/2020, at approximately 1500 hours, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks received information that Wagner (49) was unlawfully distributing a narcotic. Upon investigation, Wagner was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington county court to answer for a violation of Title 18 VSA 4234, Possession and Control of Regulated Drug Depressant, Stimulant, or Narcotic.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/5/2020          

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: NA     

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

