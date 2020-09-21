Middlesex Barracks/Possession and Control of Regulated drug

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A304001

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/21/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 14, Calais, VT

VIOLATION: Possession and Control of Regulated Drugs

ACCUSED: Patricia Wagner

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/17/2020, at approximately 1500 hours, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks received information that Wagner (49) was unlawfully distributing a narcotic. Upon investigation, Wagner was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington county court to answer for a violation of Title 18 VSA 4234, Possession and Control of Regulated Drug Depressant, Stimulant, or Narcotic.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/5/2020

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Casey Ross

