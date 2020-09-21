Middlesex Barracks/Possession and Control of Regulated drug
CASE#: 20A304001
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/21/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt. 14, Calais, VT
VIOLATION: Possession and Control of Regulated Drugs
ACCUSED: Patricia Wagner
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/17/2020, at approximately 1500 hours, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks received information that Wagner (49) was unlawfully distributing a narcotic. Upon investigation, Wagner was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington county court to answer for a violation of Title 18 VSA 4234, Possession and Control of Regulated Drug Depressant, Stimulant, or Narcotic.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/5/2020
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
