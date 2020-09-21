Live Wise Naturals Celebrates Five Years of Wiser Vitamins Helping Customers Across the Globe Live Healthier Lives

Live Wise Naturals, an online wellness company, is celebrating its fifth anniversary as an online nutritional company known for offering the best products.

BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeling good about yourself and taking care of your health is now more critical than ever. One company dedicated to helping customers live their healthiest lives, Live Wise Naturals , an online wellness company, is celebrating its fifth anniversary as a leading nutritional company providing customers with high quality, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, organically sourced supplements formulated in their purest form making Live Wise Naturals supplements the preferred choice for health-conscious customers across the globe.Years ago, Greg Bulgarelli , a self-described health-nut turned founder and CEO of Live Wise Naturals, found himself struggling to treat a Vitamin D deficiency that he could not overcome. With a never give up mindset, and the help of a skilled team of medical doctors and nutritionists, Greg set out to bring a new era of transparency to the supplement industry.“At Live Wise Naturals, we formulate our high-quality, natural supplements with our own families in mind. We make sure we know where each ingredient comes from and how they are grown, manufactured, and processed before we use it. When it comes to our family and customers, we won’t settle for anything less,” states Greg Bulgarelli, founder of Live Wise Naturals.The Florida-based company certifies that each product is science-based and specifically designed, and sourced, to deliver only the finest ingredients for optimum absorption. All products are made in the USA, and ingredients are sourced all over the World. The company guarantees that you will not find genetically modified ingredients, gluten, wheat, dairy, lactose, or artificial flavors in ANY of its products.“We conduct rigorous third-party testing and work hard to source the best preservative-free, chemical-free, non-GMO ingredients. I have my blood work done almost monthly to check and see the ingredients are doing what they are supposed to. Also, all the supplements are offered in liquid form because there are fewer ingredients involved, and it is also easier for the body to absorb,” confirms Greg.Their motto, “Wiser Supplements For A Healthier Life,” is at the center of every product they develop. But what does live wise mean? - “To us, living wise means making sure that the products we consume daily only include ingredients our bodies can process - efficiently and effectively. We invest so much time and effort sourcing each ingredient and never accept ingredients that will not provide the maximum benefit,” says Greg.In the beginning, Live Wise Natural launched with two products (vitamin B12 and a combination product of D3 + K2). Now, five years later, the company offers an array of 15 products, with plans to add more to their lineup soon. Most of the products were designed for use by clients six years and up; however, the company recently announced a new product line for babies and infant’s specialty products.How about the company’s plans for the future? What is the vision for the next five years? “We are excited to continue to grow even more in the next five years and hope you will come along with us!” - Greg invites everyone.Follow Live Wise Naturals on Instagram and Facebook to know more about their wiser vitamins and supplements.# # #About Live Wise NaturalsLive Wise Naturals is based in Bradenton, Florida. The company offers an array of professional-grade, premium nutrient supplements, and vitamins in liquid form for easy absorption for the body. All raw ingredients are naturally sourced and formulated by the founder, Greg Bulgarelli, and a skilled team of medical doctors and nutritionists before undergoing vigorous third-party testing. Live Wise Naturals offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee to all customers. Products are available for sale on the company’s website or Amazon and shipped Worldwide.