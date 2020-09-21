COVID-19 Daily Update 9-21-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 21, 2020, there have been 519,175 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,171 total cases and 312 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Kanawha County and a 75-year old male from Kanawha County. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue to protect our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (46), Berkeley (947), Boone (198), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (724), Calhoun (24), Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (569), Gilmer (29), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (82), Harrison (341), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,317), Lewis (38), Lincoln (156), Logan (582), Marion (255), Marshall (159), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (401), Mineral (164), Mingo (356), Monongalia (1,902), Monroe (148), Morgan (52), Nicholas (88), Ohio (356), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (509), Raleigh (473), Randolph (236), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (42), Taylor (116), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (356), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Clay and Taylor counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo and Ohio counties:

Boone County, September 21, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Kanawha County, September 21, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Nitro High School, 1300 Park Avenue, Nitro, WV (flu shots offered)

Lincoln County, September 21, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Mingo County, September 21, 2020, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Parking lot across from Giovanni’s Pizza, US 52, Kermit, WV

Ohio County, September 21, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, The Highlands (Power Center - lower parking lot), 565 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV