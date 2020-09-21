EXECUTIVE CLUB OF STATEN ISLAND RECOGNIZES COVID19 HEROES:
DONATES $10,000 TO STATEN ISLAND FRONT LINE MEDICAL WORKERS
While our Club’s primary purpose isn’t focused on charitable giving, we all felt a need to recognize our local health professionals during the COVID crisis,”STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, September 16th Board Members from The Executive Club of Staten Island visited Staten Island University Hospital North and Richmond University Medical Center where they presented each facility with a check for $5,000. The donation came as a result of a unanimous vote among its members to give back to the community in the aftermath of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
— Pamela Columbia, President of The Executive Club of Staten Island.
Mrs. Columbia, along with fellow Board Members Michael Bloomfield, Regina Boukhvalova, Dominick Ciccarelli and John Tapinis presented the checks to hospital officials at each location.
“We’re grateful to The Executive Club for their support of our medical professionals and the community at large,” said John Demoleas, Executive Director of the Staten Island University Hospital Foundation.
About The Executive Club of Staten Island:
The Executive Club of Staten Island is a group of young likeminded business owners focused on fostering growth through relationship building, education and community involvement.
For more information please visit: WWW.EXECUTIVECLUBOFSI.COM
