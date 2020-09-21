Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks - **UPDATE** Missing Person

**UPDATE**

 

Yvon Quirion was located safe and in good health around 0615 hours.

 

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

From: Maurice, Crista Sent: Monday, September 21, 2020 2:26 AM To: DPS - VSP St. Johnsbury Superv <DPS.VSPStJohnsburySuperv@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks - Missing Person

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404886

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/20/2020, 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 9130 Granby Rd, Granby

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police took a report of a missing person in Granby, Vermont.  Yvon Quirion, 57, Granby, had not returned home after going for a walk on the property.  Quirion was last seen around 0900 hours leave the residence on foot.  There is no known direction of travel.  Quirion was last seen wearing a tan coat, brown hoodie and black jeans.  If anyone has seen Quirion they are asked to call the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury at 748-3111.

 

PHOTO ATTACHED: Yes

 

