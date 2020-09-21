Westminster Barracks / Excessive Speed
CASE#: 20B104435
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller
STATION: WESTMINSTER
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 9/20/20 2245 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 30 Westminster, VT
ACCUSED: Tenzin Dorjee
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodside, NY
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 20, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster was monitoring traffic on I-91 NB near mile marker 28 when a Trooper observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. It was determined that the vehicle was traveling 112 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. While attempting to stop the vehicle it continued through an active construction zone at 95 MPH. The construction zone is posted at 55 MPH. The vehicle finally stopped, and the operator was identified as Tenzin Dorjee of Woodside, NY. Dorjee was issued a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 10-27-20 at 1100.
COURT DATE / TIME: 10-27-20 / 1100 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky
