Westminster Barracks / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104435

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller

STATION: WESTMINSTER

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 9/20/20 2245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 30 Westminster, VT

ACCUSED: Tenzin Dorjee

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodside, NY

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 20, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster was monitoring traffic on I-91 NB near mile marker 28 when a Trooper observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. It was determined that the vehicle was traveling 112 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. While attempting to stop the vehicle it continued through an active construction zone at 95 MPH. The construction zone is posted at 55 MPH. The vehicle finally stopped, and the operator was identified as Tenzin Dorjee of Woodside, NY. Dorjee was issued a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 10-27-20 at 1100.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 10-27-20 / 1100 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

B Troop – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4690