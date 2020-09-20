State Police Investigate Early Morning Fatal Crash On I-695

September 20, 2020

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-695 that claimed the life of a 35-year-old Baltimore County woman.

The deceased is identified as Danielle Tavakoly, 35, of Owings Mills, Maryland. Tavakoly was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel. She was operating a 2010 Hyundai Elantra at the time of the crash.

The other vehicle involved was a 2016 Honda Accord. The driver of the Accord is identified as Ralph Nwosu, 42, of Gwynn Oak. He was not injured during the incident and refused medical treatment at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the Honda Accord.

The preliminary investigation indicates the crash occurred shortly around 1:00 a.m. this morning on the inner loop of I-695 at Windsor Mill Road. For reasons unknown at this time, Tavakoly’s vehicle lost control and struck the concrete median before becoming disabled on the left shoulder. Moments later a second crash occurred involving a second vehicle.

Crash team investigators believe the Honda Accord, driven by Nwosu, struck the rear driver’s side of the Elantra which caused it to rotate and eject the driver. The driver, later identified as Tavakoly, was subsequently struck by oncoming traffic on I-695.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. The investigation is continuing.

###

