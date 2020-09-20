RE: VSP News Release Williston Barracks

Correction on news release. No mugshot was taken of suspect.

CASE#: 20A103957

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DiGenova

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 09-20-2020 @ 0253 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Street, Underhill

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1

2. Assault on Law Enforcement

3. Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Andrea Day

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 20th, 2020 at approximately 0253 hours, a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop on Park Street in the

town of Underhill subsequent to an observed motor vehicle violation. Further investigation determined that the operator of the vehicle, Andrea Day

(age 30) of Swanton, VT had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

While attempting to take Day into custody, she resisted arrest and assaulted a Trooper. Day was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Williston

State Police Barracks for processing.

At the conclusion of processing Day was released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court

at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-22-2020 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov