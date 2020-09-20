VSP News Release Williston Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103957
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DiGenova
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09-20-2020 @ 0253 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Street, Underhill
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #1
2. Assault on Law Enforcement
3. Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Andrea Day
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 20th, 2020 at approximately 0253 hours, a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop on Park Street in the
town of Underhill subsequent to an observed motor vehicle violation. Further investigation determined that the operator of the vehicle, Andrea Day
(age 30) of Swanton, VT had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
While attempting to take Day into custody, she resisted arrest and assaulted a Trooper. Day was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Williston
State Police Barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing Day was released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court
at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-22-2020 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
802-878-7111
Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov