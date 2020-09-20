Middlesex Barracks / DUI#1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20A304035

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/20/2020 @ 0103 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waitsfield

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Erin Metevier

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Waitsfield, VT

AGE: 26

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/20/2020 at approximately 0103 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle, Erin Metevier of Waitsfield, VT, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed that Metevier was under the influence of alcohol. Metevier was placed under arrest and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. She was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 08th, 2020 / 0930 hours

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191