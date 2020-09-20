Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / DUI#1

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 20A304035

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer  

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/20/2020 @ 0103 hours 

 

LOCATION:  VT RT 100, Waitsfield 

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Erin Metevier 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Waitsfield, VT

AGE: 26

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 09/20/2020 at approximately 0103 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle, Erin Metevier of Waitsfield, VT, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed that Metevier was under the influence of alcohol. Metevier was placed under arrest and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. She was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.

 

LODGED: NO 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: October 08th, 2020 / 0930 hours 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

