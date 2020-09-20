Middlesex Barracks / DUI#1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A304035
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/20/2020 @ 0103 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 100, Waitsfield
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Erin Metevier
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Waitsfield, VT
AGE: 26
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/20/2020 at approximately 0103 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle, Erin Metevier of Waitsfield, VT, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed that Metevier was under the influence of alcohol. Metevier was placed under arrest and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. She was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: October 08th, 2020 / 0930 hours
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191