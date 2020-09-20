Governor Ivey on Friday, September 18, 2020 visited coastal Alabama to view Hurricane Sally damage. She did a helicopter flyover of the destruction in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fort Morgan and Dauphin Island. Gov. Ivey also met with local officials and held two press conferences. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons & Hal Yeager [photos])
Gov. Ivey Tours Hurricane Sally Damage
News Provided By
September 20, 2020, 02:33 GMT
You just read:
Gov. Ivey Tours Hurricane Sally Damage
News Provided By
September 20, 2020, 02:33 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.