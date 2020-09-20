Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ivey Tours Hurricane Sally Damage

Governor Ivey on Friday, September 18, 2020 visited coastal Alabama to view Hurricane Sally damage. She did a helicopter flyover of the destruction in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fort Morgan and Dauphin Island. Gov. Ivey also met with local officials and held two press conferences. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons & Hal Yeager [photos])

