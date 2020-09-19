Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Motorists Should Be Mindful During Las Vegas Raiders Home Opener

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – With the Raiders home opener just around the corner Monday, Sept. 21, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding motorists to drive safely before, during and after the event in the Stadium District.

“While we understand the genuine excitement surrounding Southern Nevada’s first NFL game, we caution motorists not to stop on the freeway or local roads to catch a glimpse,” said Tony Illia, NDOT public information officer. “One vehicle stopping, followed by another and then another can cause a serious chain reaction with damaging effects.”

No portion of the game will be visible from outside of Allegiant Stadium.

While there are not any planned road closures, the Southern Nevada Traffic Management Center, managed by NDOT, Nevada Highway Patrol and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), still anticipates an influx of spectators to Allegiant Stadium.

“Please be courteous to other drivers, and don’t do anything that could potentially harm you or others,” said Illia.

