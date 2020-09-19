SYNCPLIFY.ME AFT! V3.0 SUPPORTS LINUX ON ARM

Syncplify SFTP Syncplify.me

Syncplify’s Automated File Transfer (AFT) software reaches version 3.0 and adds support for Linux on ARM processors.

WILMINGTON, DE, US, September 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncplify, Inc., a young yet award-winning secure and managed file transfer software development company, has just released a brand-new version of its Syncplify.me AFT!, well-known automated file transfer solution used by businesses and governments across the world.

The new version adds direct built-in support for a “fluent” HTTP(S) client and native support for the AMQP (RabbitMQ, ActiveMQ, Azure Service Bus, etc…) protocol.

But, arguably, the most relevant new feature is AFT!’s native support for ARM processors, when in combination with a Linux operating system. With giants like Apple, moving away from the x86 architecture to fully embrace ARM on their entire product line, it was a strategic choice for Syncplify to be ahead of the curve, and release an ARM-native version of their software.

“This is an epic day for all of us here at Syncplify, as we are able to release a version of our software that runs natively, without any intermediate translation layer, on ARM,” said Fjodr Soyevskji, Chief Technology Officer at Syncplify, Inc.

“This move has much bigger implications than just yet another software release, it shows Syncplify’s new direction as a company. From now on, all future major versions of our software will be cross-platform and cross-architecture,” said Helga Kessler, Chief Operation Officer.

Syncplify.me AFT! v3.0 can be downloaded for evaluation purposes from Syncplify’s web site at www.syncplify.me. All Syncplify products, including Syncplify.me AFT! have an unlimited trial period.

About Syncplify

Syncplify, Inc. is a young and dynamic ISV that aggregates several software designers and developers from around the world, each of them with at least 15 years of experience in secure file transfer solutions providing corporations, government and financial institutions, and security agencies with the most secure file transfer server and client software.