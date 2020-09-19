Homicide: 2300 Block of Ainger Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 18, 2020, in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast.

At approximately 9:00 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. Upon canvassing the area, officers located an adult female suffering from a graze wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the adult male victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The adult male victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The adult female victim was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 56 year-old Marcos Brooks, of Beltsville, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.