I-15 Nightly Lane Restrictions at St. Rose Parkway September 20-25 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following third-party permitted work occurring within state right-of-way resulting in nighttime lane and shoulder closures along north and southbound Interstate 15 at St. Rose Parkway in Clark County. The temporary restrictions are needed for geotechnical testing and exploratory boring related to the Brightline West high-speed rail project. Ninyo & Moore and Mojave Drilling are the contractors.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning (September 20-21) • The left southbound Interstate 15 travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., September 20, until 5:30 a.m., September 21, in Clark County. • The left northbound Interstate 15 travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., September 20, until 5:30 a.m., September 21, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning (September 21-22) • The left southbound Interstate 15 travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., September 21, until 5:30 a.m., September 22, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning (September 22-23) • The northbound Interstate 15 offramp shoulder lane to St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 9 p.m., September 22, until 5:30 a.m., September 23, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning (September 23-24) • The left northbound Interstate 15 travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., September 23, until 5:30 a.m., September 24, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning (September 24-25) • The left northbound Interstate 15 travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., September 23, until 5:30 a.m., September 24, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

