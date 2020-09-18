Get tips on choosing optical devices at MDC virtual program on Sept. 24

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Whether you rely on a rifle scope when you’re deer hunting or a pair of binoculars when you’re bird-watching, having the proper optical devices can make the difference between having a successful outing or a long, frustrating day in the woods.

People interested in learning more about choosing and using optical devices should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Optics Familiarization.” MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center staff will offer this program Sept. 24 from 7-8 p.m. This free online class will cover rifle scopes, crossbow scopes, binoculars, and spotting scopes. MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will discuss how to select the select the proper optical device to match the activity and how to choose and mount rifle and crossbow scopes. He will also discuss bore sighting and how to zero in a new scope. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/171725

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range, which is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61, has re-opened to the public. For more information about the Dalton Range, call 417-742-4361.