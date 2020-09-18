Concierge Auctions Announces September/October Global Auction Lineup of $160 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Villa Dulce 5741 Ka Hookui Place 2930 Hurlingham Drive Gstaad, Switzerland Villa Wind Song at Sea Horse Ranch

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its September/October lineup of over $160 million of luxury properties—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Spanning 7 countries and 9 U.S. states, offerings include a Mediterranean-style estate off the Texas Coast, two modern villas with sweeping views in Ibiza, Spain, a seaside oasis in a private community called Sea Horse Ranch in the Domincan Republic, and a French-inspired estate located in the equestrian capital of the world in Wellington, Florida. Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.



Featured Properties include:

5741 Ka Hookui Place, Poipu, Kauai, HI

Bid Online September 25-29

Lava rock walls, intricate stonework, and many outdoor dining and lounging areas enhance this one-of-a-kind Kauai estate, which will auction online this month in cooperation with Neal Norman and Susan Higgins of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers. Previously offered for $10.9 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Tropical breezes flow through the centrally located “living lanai” with custom plantation-style doors on both sides. The infinity-edge pool and spa give way to spectacular 180-degree ocean views, above the impeccably landscaped and terraced property. From a well-appointed perch atop the private club community of Kukui’ula, the lush emerald landscape below extends out to touch the deep blue Pacific Ocean. The community of Kukui'ula located in the resort community of Poipu on Kauai's celebrated South Shore boasts private resort amenities and relaxing spa experiences, in addition to a host of outdoor activities and cultural excursions. The 18-hole golf course, designed by Tom Weiskopf and ranked by Golf Digest as one of the best courses in Hawaii, stretches out below the estate.

“We are thrilled to again partner with Concierge Auctions. Having had many successes together in Hawaii over the past decade, we knew bringing this property to auction would not only enable our client a sale on his timeline, but will additionally showcase it to the firm's worldwide database of active buyers looking for a true tropical paradise,” stated Norman. “With over 40 transactions across Hawaii, we’re looking forward to yet again another successful sale.”



38 La Buena Vida Drive, Texas Coast, TX

Bid Online September 26-30

With commanding views of Redfish Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, 38 La Buena Vida Drive will auction online this month in cooperation with Rick Doak of Republic Ranches. Currently listed for $8.75 million, the waterfront property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“We are thrilled to partner with Concierge Auctions for the third time,” stated Doak. “From our past experiences, I know that our firms’ combined reach will provide the best possible synergy for finding the buyer for this property. We’re looking forward to yet another successful auction in Texas.”

The Mediterranean-style villa impresses with a wide, open interior adorned with luxurious details such as a custom staircase winding around a stunning 18-foot chandelier. There’s room to roam over 11,000±-square-feet with six bedrooms and six and a half baths, there’s ample space to host the entire family for a weekend getaway. Oversized windows and arched doorways bring the swoon-worthy views of the Gulf of Mexico inside. As artful as it is state-of-the-art, the kitchen is a chef’s dream, while the master bathroom is a roomy, spa-like retreat. On the weekends, take to the Gulf from the property’s private boat slip. This seaside enclave is just minutes to downtown Rockport, spectacular Gulf sport fishing, and 40 minutes from Corpus Christi International Airport.



Gsteigstrasse 134 | Gstaad, Switzerland

Bid Online September 28-30

Located within the exclusive ski and winter sport retreat of the Gstaad, Switzerland, Gsteigstrasse 134 will auction online next month in cooperation with Louis Martin of Barnes International Realty and Peter Burbach of Burbach Roycroft. Previously offered for CHF 19.5 million, bidding will start at CHF 7.9 million.

This three-level, Bernese-style escape boasts 550 square meters of living area on a vast fenced and gated plot with gardens, terraces, and astounding mountain views. Wood floors, coffered ceilings, and ample natural light add luxe details to an already coveted space. Spacious bedrooms, three of which are ensuite, provide plenty of privacy and solace after a day on the slopes and an ornate open kitchen and living space makes coming together or entertaining guests effortless. An additional, stunning vintage car show space can house a car collection or be retrofitted as a gym or spa. Known for spectacular mountain views, top-of-the-line snow sports, world-renowned boarding schools, Gstaad is one of the most well-loved yet exclusive spots in all of Switzerland.

“The property is equipped with the best and most essential amenities for the sportsman or car collector,” stated Burbach, co-listing agent. “Gstaad is well-known for its cross-country slopes and winter hiking trails and is a prime location for those looking to get away from it all. This property combines the best of Swiss luxury and access to cultural festivals, luxury shopping, and winter recreation.”



720 North Spring Mill Road, Villanova, Main Line, PA

Bid Online October 6-9

Located in the prestigious Wrenfield neighborhood with over five verdant acres of inviting green space surrounded by vast Wrenfield land, 720 North Spring Mill Road in Villanova, Pennsylvania will auction online next month in cooperation with Lavinia Smerconish of Compass. The 1930s-era Georgian Manor was previously listed for $6.999 million.

Nestled amongst a collection of impressive Gilded Age homes dotting Spring Mill Road and Mt. Pleasant Road on the prestigious Main Line outside of Philadelphia, the stately 1930s Georgian Manor was formerly the personal residence of the Luden Brothers of Luden’s cough drops and the Wreckle family. The craftsmanship of a bygone era defines the interior spaces, featuring an abundance of intricate wood and stonework. Flanking the formal interiors are walls of large windows and French doors that open to a collection of outdoor terraces, adding light and fresh air throughout. A gardener’s paradise, the estate has a greenhouse that is as functional as it is beautiful and a variety of gardens to enjoy. Lovingly restored to its former glory, the property offers everyday function and comfort for modern life, and with its location in affluent Villanova, one of the most prestigious cities on the Main Line, top private universities and schools are easily accessible.

“This estate has been meticulously maintained over the years, and has become a source of pride in our family,” stated Andrea Kantor, seller. “It is a home for today and for the ages; one that we hope can ultimately be enjoyed by another family for many more years. We’re thrilled at the prospect of selling our treasured legacy on our own timeline and moving toward the next phase of our lives.”



Villa Dulce | Ibiza, Spain

Bid Online October 13-16

With two modern villas on more than 1.69 hectares in Ibiza, Spain, Villa Dulce will auction online next month in cooperation with Alex Richardson of Black Book Ibiza and David Grad of Veri Mallorca. Currently listed for €9.5 million, the Architectural Digest-featured project will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Villa Dulce is a showpiece property ideal for large family getaways or entertaining on a grand scale. A protected natural setting surrounds the estate. Both villas sit back on the property, offering seclusion and stunning southwest views of the Mediterranean and San Antonio. A masterpiece of design with glamorous finishes and cutting-edge home technology, the white stucco exterior sparkles against the blue sky and glows with custom LED lighting beneath the stars.

“This property is easily one of the most captivating and unique homes in Ibiza. The striking contrasting balance between the ultra-modern principle residence and the contemporary guest villa offers the perfect fusion of ambience and style,” stated Richardson. “Set in an idyllic private location just 5 minutes away from both San Jose and San Antonio, the property is a stunning oasis of light and vibrance immersed in the greenery and tranquillity of its vast secluded plot, offering its owner all the best attributes of Ibiza living.”

The property features unparalleled indoor-outdoor flow through bi-fold sliding doors and floor-to-ceiling glass. With over 866-square-meters of living space that includes two resort-style pools and a myriad of options for dining and lounging, Villa Dulce is an impressive backdrop for large and small gatherings, just 20 minutes from Ibiza Old Town and 14 km/9 miles to Ibiza International Airport.



Villa Wind Song at Sea Horse Ranch | Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Bid Online October 20-22

With private beachfront access along Dominican Republic’s north coast, Villa Wind Song will auction online next month in cooperation with Bernhard Tietz. Currently listed for $5 million, the turnkey/furnished property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“One of the great advantages of living in Sea Horse Ranch is that not only is it a phenomenal place for families to live and raise their children, the resort comes complete with wonderful amenities,” stated Michael Reichert, seller. “You can’t ask for a better location in Puerto Plata with proximity to amazing surfing and an accredited international school.”

Tropical landscaping, fruit trees, and swaying palms surround this sweeping and private 1.75-acre seaside oasis. A resort-style pool terrace with a cabana bar, outdoor kitchen, and dining palapa extends right out to Laguna Beach, a private oceanfront playground. Perfect for entertaining family and friends, the spacious chef’s kitchen and living room, topped by soaring ceilings, graciously hosts a crowd while retaining a breezy, beachy vibe.

The enclave of Sea Horse Ranch sits on the Dominican Republic’s beautiful north coast, in between the towns of Cabarete and Sosua. Offering privacy and security from its gated community and 24-hour professional security, Sea Horse Ranch hosts a variety of resort amenities such as fine dining, family-friendly pools, and private beaches—all just a few miles from the world famous "Kite Beach and Playa Encuentro Surf Park” and only 10 minutes from Puerto Plata International Airport.



2930 Hurlingham Drive, Wellington, FL

Bid Online October 20-22

Located in the prestigious Bridle Path subdivision of Palm Beach Polo and Country Club in Wellington, Florida and designed by Laszlo Wagner of the Landfall Group, 2930 Hurlingham Drive will auction online next month in cooperation with Thomas Baldwin of Equestrian Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $11.99 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

The old world meets the new in La Charente, a French-inspired estate located in the equestrian capital of the world. The sweeping property combines all the beauty of an historic French chateau with an open, modern floor plan and has the potential to become a treasured family compound. The gourmet kitchen features two islands, a stunning vaulted wood ceiling, and chandeliers. The massive master suite boasts beautiful French doors and a gorgeous en suite bath with two vanities and a freestanding tub. A charming turret is a perfect workout room or potential office space with abundant light right off of the master. Outside, the classically landscaped courtyard and sculpture gardens impress and feature a 14th century fountain with a covered loggia with 18th century French antique fireplace. Less than 10 minutes to Palm Beach International Equestrian Center and 30 minutes to Palm Beach, Wellington plays host to jumping, dressage, and polo competitions throughout the year and is known for its equestrian facilities and competitions.

"La Charente is a masterpiece of design and it exudes a feeling of timelessness while offering every modern amenity, along with the privacy and exclusivity that comes with living in such a prestigious community. With Concierge Auctions, we are able to have control with an accelerated sale on our own terms and timeline, which is invaluable in today’s market," stated the seller, Carlene Ziegler.



Additional properties include:

Walden House | 705 Whiskey Ridge, Vail Valley, CO

Bid Online September 22-25

Never Before Offered Collectively. Listed for $44.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Tye Stockton of The Stockton Group at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

2103 2653rd Road, Near Chicago, IL

Bid Online September 25-30

Currently Listed for $3.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Michael LaFido of @Properties

641 Elkins Road, Los Angeles, CA

Bid Online October 12-15

Currently Listed for $4.995M. Reserve $3.999M.

In Cooperation with Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland Real Estate

Chateau Pechrigal | Midi-Pyrénées Region, France

Bid Online October 13-15

Previously Offered for €4.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Jean-Luc Hérail of Réseau Expertimo

Spirit Field Farm | 137 Windmere Court, Bowling Green, KY

Bid Online October 13-16

Currently Listed for $3.999M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Kirk Tinsley of Crye-Leike Executive Realty

7111 Sheaff Lane, Fort Washington, PA

Bid Online October 20-22

Currently Listed for $12M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Wendie Steffens of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty and Janet Rubino of Long & Foster

Waters Edge at Pickett’s Harbor | 2391 Picketts Harbor Drive, Chesapeake Bay Area, VA

Bid Online October 22-26

Previously Offered for $1.699M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Richard Sterling of Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty

Villa Lucia | Laglio, Lake Como, Italy

Bid Online October 27-29

Currently Listed for €1.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Beverley Ann Rosen of Lake Como Properties

Los Colinas 16 | Los Cabos, Mexico

Bid Online October 27-29

Never Before Listed. Currently $4.39M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Tristen Cutler of Destination, Powered by Cabo Cribs

Casa de Sueños | 2505 Welborn Street, Dallas, TX

Bid Online October 27-29

Currently Listed for $4.9M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Kyle Crews and Trey Bounds of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

2555 N Pearl Street #RR4, Dallas, TX

Bid Online October 27-29

Currently Listed for $5.595M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Kyle Crews and Sanders Avrea of Allie Beth Allman & Associates