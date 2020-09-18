Montana State Library, Department of Commerce Launch “It’s Not Too Late to Be Counted…at the Library” Week

HELENA, Mont. – The Montana State Library, in partnership with the Montana Department of Commerce and State Complete Count Committee, is launching a week of activities at public libraries across the state to encourage Montana residents to be counted in the 2020 Census before the deadline of September 30. “It’s Not Too Late to Be Counted…at the Library” week will run from Monday, September 21 through Saturday, September 26.

“Montana’s public libraries have been there since the beginning, working to get Montanans counted in the 2020 Census,” said Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, chair of the State Complete Count Committee. “In these final days of the 2020 Census count, our public libraries are stepping up in an even bigger way, ensuring Montanans have a place to fill out their Census form online if they don’t have Internet connectivity at home, and providing fun activities and even some incentives for participating in this once-in-a-decade effort.”

Libraries across the state will be hosting activities like a Census-themed story time for kids featuring counting books, and an online census trivia game, and will be providing incentives to Montanans who self-report during “It’s Not Too Late to Be Counted…at the Library” week. Montanans who visit their local library can use their own digital devices to access the library’s free WiFi or make an appointment with their local librarian to use a library computer station to complete the nine-question Census form online. Librarians will provide information on how to get started on submitting a Census form.

Public libraries in Montana have been an important part of the state’s Census informational and outreach efforts, with 119 libraries designated as “Be Counted” locations and many making computers, tablets or phone available to the public for Census responses. Find out more about the activities planned for “It’s Not Too Late to Be Counted…at the Library” week at libraries across the state here.

The Montana State Library helps all organizations, communities, and Montanans thrive through excellent library resources and services. For more information about the Montana State Library, visit MSL.MT.GOV.

Montana’s self-response rate to the 2020 Census is below the national average, with 59.4 percent of Montanans having self-responded, compared to the national average of 66 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Even with door-to-door counting by U.S. Census workers, Montana’s overall response rate is below the national average, and tribal nations and rural counties in Montana are at risk of an undercount.

To encourage counties and tribes in Montana to compete for the highest increase in self-response rates to the 2020 Census, the Montana Department of Commerce earlier this week launched the Montana 2020 Census State Championship, which will run through the current Census deadline of September 30.

Montanans should respond to the 2020 Census today at MY2020CENSUS.GOV, by calling 1-844-330-2020, or by mailing in their paper Census form if they received one.