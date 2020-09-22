CloudChomp Adds New Features and Discovery for WinRM for Enhanced Workload Optimization & Modernization Recommendations
CloudChomp Adds New Features and Discovery for Windows Remote Management (WinRM) for Enhanced Workload Optimization and Modernization Recommendations
The new capabilities in this release help customers segment and optimize workloads to take advantage of the vast services and capabilities offered by AWS.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery solutions and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces their latest release for CC Analyzer which includes Enhanced Dedicated Host Capabilities and Support for Windows Remote Management (WinRM). CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer collects and analyzes the on-premise environment and provides workload optimization and transformational opportunities to AWS Services.
— Heather Sullivan
The new release includes:
• Dedicated Host Profiles which allows customers to segment different workloads to a particular AWS Dedicated Host Instance Type
• Support for WinRM which allows the collection of additional machine and application data, including collection of Microsoft SQL Server Edition and Version
• Improved Storage Right-sizing for VMware Cloud™ on AWS based on storage utilization, which improves migration estimation
“CloudChomp assists customers by guiding them through the AWS pre-migration journey.”, says Heather Sullivan, CloudChomp, Product Manager. She continued, “The new capabilities we’ve introduced in this release help customers segment and optimize workloads to take advantage of the vast services and capabilities offered by AWS and identify Microsoft SQL Server Edition in order to perform license cost optimization.”
CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and an SOW calculator.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
David Pulaski
CloudChomp, Inc.
+1 713-627-3800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Introduction to CloudChomp