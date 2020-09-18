Nevada Secures $47 Million in Added Federal Transportation Funding

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has secured $46.8 million in additional federal highway spending authority for statewide road projects through the redistribution of Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) fiscal year-end funds. It marks the largest amount of such funds obtained by Nevada in a single year.

The added federal spending authority will help fund upgrades, including the $99 million Interstate 15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project that broke ground earlier this year in North Las Vegas. The funding also helps continue to fund certain road projects throughout the state by offsetting a portion of state transportation funding deficits created by a pandemic-related reduction in travel and gasoline tax revenue.

Known as the August Redistribution, the FHWA annually reassigns transportation funding authority from states unable to utilize the full amount of funding originally authorized to them, as well as from federal transportation grant and loan programs that were underutilized in the current fiscal year. The funds are then redistributed to states demonstrating projects that are ready-to-go and meet all federal funding requirements. NDOT, in order to qualify, demonstrated that it will fully utilize authorized federal transportation funds in fiscal year 2020, as well as demonstrate current projects that fit all the requirements for receiving additional federal funding redistribution.

“In the last 17 years, we have brought more than $290 million in additional federal funding obligation home for vital Nevada transportation projects,” said NDOT Director Kristina Swallow. “This is about putting more federal dollars to work here in Nevada. I thank our financial management staff for ensuring that the state continually utilizes all available funding for important transportation projects.”

Information on major NDOT road projects is available at nevadadot.com. All planned state and regional road projects are available for viewing at estip.nevadadot.com