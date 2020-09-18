Constellation Creates Alexia+: Automated Marketing Tools for Auto Marketers
Email blast, display ads, landing pages, social media, rotating banners available for a fraction of the cost
Enhanced technological capabilities to reach consumers efficiently and effectively is crucial for our stores. Alexia+ builds on our ad technology to create more campaigns and be faster to market.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto marketers around the country can now reach new and existing customers in a much better way, thanks to Alexia+, a suite of marketing tools Constellation rolled out today. The first flagship customer for Alexia+ will be Lithia Motors, the nation’s third-largest automotive retailer, which worked with Constellation to develop the tools to address the most important marketing needs of its automotive partners.
— Lithia Motors CMO Tom Dobry
In addition to its existing features of Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) - wherein creative can be customized by location, language, colors and more - and ad campaign management, Alexia+ provides auto marketers with the ability to blast customized emails to prospects, offer dynamic disclaimers, and rotate messaging banners. (Previously, marketers often had to wait weeks for a limited number of vendors to change the messaging on their sites.) Alexia+ was built to pair seamlessly with Lithia’s current advanced technology stack.
“We support our stores every way we can, and we know that enhanced technological capabilities to reach their consumers efficiently and effectively is crucial for them,” said Lithia Motors CMO Tom Dobry. “So we’re excited to offer them Alexia+. This great suite builds on our advertising technology to create more campaigns and be faster to market.”
Constellation, which came in at #65 in this year’s Inc. 5000 — one of the 10 fastest-growing companies led by women — seeks to make these tools the standard for automotive marketing, in order to benefit the entire industry. The tools will be available for any OEM or marketer in the country to use to power their marketing campaigns.
Using Alexia+, auto marketers will be able to:
● Use DCO to customize campaigns on the fly, using multivariate testing;
● Manage paid social and search campaigns;
● Offer dynamic disclaimers (the local restrictions that must be part of every ad campaign);
● Blast emails to prospects; and
● Easily rotate the banner ads atop their sites (also known as website sliders).
“Our longtime partner Lithia knows what its stores need,” said Constellation Agency Cofounder and CEO Diana Lee. “That’s why we were so glad to work closely together in building Alexia+. We’re glad that Lithia recognizes the value of the automation our team developed for auto marketers. We’re even more thrilled that the whole industry now has access to the same set of tools.”
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc. is one of the largest providers of personal transportation solutions in the United States and is among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500. Lithia is a growth company powered by people and innovation. Lithia's unique growth model invests to expand its nationwide network and to fund innovations that create personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.
About Constellation
Constellation offers a technology platform that helps brands automate and visualize their marketing campaigns using two key principles: hyper-local targeting and dynamic creative at scale. Its flagship platform, Alexia+, makes up its complete software suite to supercharge marketing campaigns for the automotive industry and beyond. For more information, visit constellationagency.com.
