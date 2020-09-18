Montana Housing Announces $550,000 to Support Housing Choice Voucher and Veterans Program Renters and Landlords

Montana Housing at the Department of Commerce announced Thursday two new housing assistance programs that will provide at least $550,000 of federal CARES Act funding for deposit assistance and assistance for repairs and upgrades for renters and landlords who participate in the Housing Choice Voucher, Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH), and Mainstream Voucher programs.

“We want to remove barriers that may exist for Housing Choice Voucher participants, especially when it comes to paying a security deposit. We also want to increase landlord participation in the program,” Montana Housing Administrator Cheryl Cohen said. “The result will allow more Montanans to access an affordable home and will give more Montana landlords a chance to make needed repairs and upgrades to their properties.”

The Security Deposit Assistance program will cover the full one-time deposit cost per renter, paid directly to the landlord.

The Landlord Mitigation Funds program will offer up to $500 to a landlord that can be used for required move-in repairs and upgrades to meet federal housing quality standards. Grants of up to $1,000 can be used for accessibility modifications for a renter with a disability.

The two programs will be available until June 30, 2021. To learn more and to apply for either program, renters and landlords should contact their local housing field agency. A list of agencies that serve each county is available here.

These programs are in addition to Montana’s Emergency Housing Assistance program, which provides rent, deposit and mortgage payment assistance for Montanans that do not receive other types of housing assistance. To access the Emergency Housing Assistance program, apply at COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV.