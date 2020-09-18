COVID-19 Daily Update 9-18-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 18, 2020, there have been 502,803 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 13,683 total cases and 297 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old female from Mason County, and a 62-year old male from Logan County. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (42), Berkeley (929), Boone (191), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (707), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (524), Gilmer (20), Grant (150), Greenbrier (119), Hampshire (100), Hancock (140), Hardy (78), Harrison (332), Jackson (244), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,194), Lewis (38), Lincoln (153), Logan (559), Marion (252), Marshall (150), Mason (130), McDowell (86), Mercer (394), Mineral (161), Mingo (346), Monongalia (1,836), Monroe (146), Morgan (49), Nicholas (79), Ohio (349), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (147), Putnam (471), Raleigh (470), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (34), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (336), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (346), Wyoming (94).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .