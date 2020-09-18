Royalton Barracks /Careless and Negligent Operation & DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B203012
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Chin
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: September 17, 2020 / 4:58 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge Road in Brookfield
VIOLATION:Driving License Suspended, Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: James P Lumbra
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 17, 2020 at approximately 4:58 PMTroopers received a complaint of
a pickup truck towing a trailer upon which was another pickup truck which was
hanging off from the trailer was being dragged on the roadway and the vehicles
were weaving all over the roadway. The vehicle was located and the
operator was identified as James P Lumbra. Subsequent investigation revealed
Lumbra's privilege to operate a motor vehicle had been suspended. Lumbra
received a citation for DLS and Careless and Negligent Operation. Additionally,
he was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for Driving on roadways laned
for traffic and Securing loads.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 28, 2020 @ 8:00 AM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.