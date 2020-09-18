Royalton Barracks /Careless and Negligent Operation & DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203012

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Chin

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: September 17, 2020 / 4:58 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ridge Road in Brookfield

VIOLATION:Driving License Suspended, Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: James P Lumbra

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 17, 2020 at approximately 4:58 PMTroopers received a complaint of

a pickup truck towing a trailer upon which was another pickup truck which was

hanging off from the trailer was being dragged on the roadway and the vehicles

were weaving all over the roadway. The vehicle was located and the

operator was identified as James P Lumbra. Subsequent investigation revealed

Lumbra's privilege to operate a motor vehicle had been suspended. Lumbra

received a citation for DLS and Careless and Negligent Operation. Additionally,

he was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for Driving on roadways laned

for traffic and Securing loads.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 28, 2020 @ 8:00 AM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: None

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.