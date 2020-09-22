iWave Announces It's Newest Platform Enhancements For Efficiency And Productivity, Analytics, Data Security And Privacy
September 22, 2020 -- iWave, the industry's top-rated and most advanced fundraising intelligence solution, is excited to announce its newest platform enhancements which includes new functionality for efficiency and productivity, industry-leading analytics, and a continued emphasis on data security and privacy.
iWave’s new platform incorporates leading-edge technology such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and is built on next-generation architecture that lays the foundation for continued innovation and growth. For clients, this means faster and more reliable results, more functionality, as well as additional data and integrations.
These new features, available now and through the end of the year, use iWave’s advanced analytics, continuously refreshed data, wealth, propensity and affinity scores, and actionable insights to help both researchers and fundraisers turn quality data into actionable intelligence.
Highlights of the newest enhancements include:
Efficiency and Productivity: the fastest way to find and prioritize your most-likely prospects
Company and Foundation Screening
iWave’s Company Screening is the first of its kind. This feature uses complex algorithms to identify businesses and foundations that are most likely to give to your organization, and it uncovers areas of opportunity within your database.
Automated Screening Capabilities
iWave offers a hands-off screening process that enables you to automate the upload and delivery of screening results using a Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP).
Grateful Patient Screening
iWave’s Grateful Patient Screening segments hundreds or thousands of patients so healthcare organizations can prioritize those with the greatest capacity and inclination to give. This time-saving feature also enables organizations to upload a list of major donors to see if a patient is a past major donor.
Actionable Intelligence: the power of data and analytics to deliver actionable insights
For researchers and fundraisers, iWave’s suite of billions of wealth, philanthropic, and biographic data points deliver robust insights with simple and approachable queries and the ability to dive deep for those that need to.
iWave’s analytics solutions are based on three pillars of analytics: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Summary Analytics.
Descriptive Analytics
iWave’s Descriptive Analytics include scores and ratings, as well as features like Multi-lens Scoring that are based on external data and internal organization-specific data. These analytical outputs help organizations segment and prioritize their prospects and donors, and they power iWave’s predictive analytics. iWave’s newest descriptive analytics include a Giving Velocity to identify donors whose giving trend is increasing or decreasing, and the industry’s first Multi-lens Scoring feature that enables organizations to view screening results under multiple settings depending on their fundraising goals.
Predictive Analytics
iWave’s Predictive Analytics uses advanced algorithms to combine descriptive analytic values and deliver actionable insights on how to cultivate and engage prospects and donors. These analytics can also help nonprofits segment and prioritize donors at a more granular level. The newest additions within iWave’s predictive analytics area are Cultivation and Engagement insights that help you understand how to communicate with your prospects and donors.
Summary Analytics
iWave’s Summary Analytics gives you a high-level overview of your search activities and profiles to help you build your fundraising strategy. For example, you can view the demographic breakdown of a portfolio and identify gaps or patterns.
Data Security and Privacy: a requirement, not an option
iWave has always been focused on ensuring we are data security and privacy compliant and continue to look ahead as to what’s going to be required. Data security and privacy are critical for our clients to ensure business continuity, avoid data breaches and prevent unauthorized access. That’s why iWave adheres to industry standards and regulations, conducts ongoing risk assessments, continually assesses infrastructure, and is careful in selecting data and technology partners.
In addition to powerful cybersecurity tools and encryption mechanisms, iWave now offers multi-factor authentication so clients can validate the identity of their users and protect sensitive information. This added layer of security also boosts the flexibility of remote employees.
Additional new features already launched this year
Since the launch of iWave’s cloud-native architecture in March, we have also been able to accelerate the release of many new features including:
- Wealth screening enhancements to provide nonprofits with the fastest and easiest way to find and prioritize top prospects including 26 additional data insights
- Customizable prospect profiles that allow users to add custom donation and real estate records to capture the full picture of a donor
- Access to new and comprehensive data including News and Obituaries with Alerts, Luxury Aircraft ownership and the industry’s first Real Estate Equalizer
- New and enhanced third-party integrations with Raiser’s Edge NXT and Salesforce so you can access wealth and philanthropic information within your donor database
“We pride ourselves in providing innovations quickly that will have an impact on your organization even more rapidly. We are not short on ideas or capabilities to expand our platforms exponentially due to our recent investments but we continue to prioritize them based on our clients needs”, said Mary Cote, VP Product, iWave.
"As a development department, we work towards excellence, and we want to make use of the best tools and technology available to help us do our jobs as efficiently as possible. iWave's new interface is so user-friendly that our whole team has embraced the platform and its advanced technology. iWave has increased our professionalism and our opportunities for success and it has become a big part of our preparation for excellence".
- Liz Baker McClain, Director of Campaign Operations, Brewster Academy
About iWave
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook.
