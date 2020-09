PRESS RELEASE/LITTERING INCIDENT

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20B203003

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT. ERIC HUDSON

STATION: ROYALTON

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09-16-20 6:32 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: OLD CROSS ROAD, BROOKFIELD

VIOLATION: DUMPNG SOLID WASTE, MORE THAN ONE CUBIC FOOT, BURNING SOLID WASTE

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: FREEMAN PATTEN

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WILLIAMSTOWN, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON 09-16-20 PATTEN CALLED THE ROYALTON BARRACKS TO REPORT THAT SOMEONE HAD ENTERED ON TO HIS PROPERTY LOCATED ON OLD CROSS ROAD AND BURNED AN UNKNOWN AMOUNT OF HOUSEHOLD WASTE. PATTEN SAID HE WENT TO THE PROPERTY AND DISCOVERED THAT UNKNOWN PERSONS HAD ENTERED HIS LAND WITHOUT PERMISSION AND BURNED HOUSEHOLD TRASH IN A FIRE PIT LOCATED IN A LOG LANDING. PATTEN ALSO REPORTED THAT IN A SEPARATE INCIDENT AN UNKNOWN PERSON DUMPED SEVERAL BAGS OF TRASH OFF THE EDGE OF OLD CROSS ROAD ON TO HIS LAND.

INVESTIGATORS RESPONDED TO THE SCENE AND VIEWED THE BURNED TRASH AND DUMPED TRASH BAGS. THE INCIDENTS ARE BEING INVESTIGATED FOR VIOLATIONS OF TITLE 24 VSA 2201, BURNING SOLID WASTE AND DUMPING SOLID WASTE, MORE THAN ONE CUBIC FOOT.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION CONCERNING THESE EVENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE ROYALTON BARRACKS WITH YOUR INFORMATION AT 802-234-9933, OR THE VERMONT STATE POLICE WEBPAGE AT https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.