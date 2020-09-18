Arrest Made in Carjacking and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce arrests have been made in reference to Carjacking and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offenses that occurred in the Fifth District.

On Monday, July 20, 2020, at approximately 8:56 pm, two suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of 8th Street, Northeast. The suspects demanded the victim’s keys to their vehicle. After a brief struggle, the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Unarmed Carjacking CCN: 20-104-255

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at approximately 5:46 pm, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victims in the 100 block of Uhland Terrace, Northeast. One of the suspects discharged their firearms in the direction of the victims and then fled in the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) CCN: 20-111-390

On Sunday, August 30, 2020, at approximately 6:56 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of 7th Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Armed Carjacking CCN 20-123-860

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for Armed Carjacking, Unarmed Carjacking, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Another 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

These cases remain under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.