Hwy 68 closing Monday Sept. 21 for additional slide repairs (Sept. 17, 2020)

Detour expected until Oct. 30

MANKATO, Minn. – Highway 68 from Highway 15 in New Ulm to just west of Blue Earth County Road 45 (south of Courtland) will be detoured once again beginning Monday, September 21 as crews make final repairs to the major hillside slide that took place during the June rains. The Highway 68 closure is expected until the end of October.

Traffic will be detoured using Blue Earth County Road 45/Nicollet County Road 24, Highway 14, Nicollet County Road 37/20th South Street in New Ulm and Highway 15.

Crews were able to temporarily fix the slide in July to safely re-open the road. The work that begins Monday is more extensive and includes some reconstructing, anchoring, adding additional drainage and replacing lost soil with new vegetation that should provide a lasting fix.

A second Highway 68 site needed to be repaired from mudslides in late June is located approximately 0.6 mile west of the previously noted site. The work at this location will begin shortly after the start of work on the other location. This smaller downslope slide, just east of the old Cat & The Fiddle, has been partially repaired by constructing a concrete wall/anchor system and adding guardrail. Additional ravine and drainage repairs at this site will be completed as part of this project. This work will be performed under the same Highway 68 closure and corresponding detour.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###