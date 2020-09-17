Interstate 29 Alexander Henry Rest Area temporarily closed

The Alexander Henry Rest Area on Interstate 29 south of Drayton will be closed this afternoon for maintenance repair work. Once the repair is complete the rest area will reopen.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

