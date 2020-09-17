Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for September 17-23, 2020

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North Exit Ramp at SR 61 (Exit 122): Motorists should be alert for lane shifts, workers present and use extreme caution through this ramp widening project.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 61 Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway and Market Street in Clinton: SR 61 East is reduced to one lane through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 61 between SR 71 and the Union County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 71 between SR 61 and Norris Dam: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures with flagging operations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 170 between SR 62 and the Knox County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 Bridge over Clinch River between SR 61 and Carden Farm Drive: SR 9 northbound is reduced to one lane approaching the bridge as crews continue work in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this bridge construction project.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 at SR 170: Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, possible lane closures, and use extreme caution through this intersection construction project.

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between SR 35 Hall Road and Tyson Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic through this roadway construction project. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-hall-road-to-tyson-blvd.html

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 335 Hunt Road Bridge over US 129 Alcoa Highway: Hunt Road is closed at the Alcoa Highway overpass as crews construct a new bridge in this area. Motorists should follow signed detours. This roadway is expected to re-open to traffic in December 2020.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 335 Hunt Road between Ambrose Street and Ramsay Street: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times as crews install utilities through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present directing traffic and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 135 and 142: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 143: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Sundays through Thursdays through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 151.7: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Sundays through Thursdays through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 116 near Log Mile 4.5: SR 116 is reduced to one travel lane controlled by a temporary signal through this slide repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 297 between Shady Pine Lane and Brick Plant Lane: SR 297 is reduced to one travel lane controlled by a temporary signal through this slope stabilization project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area. This project is expected to last through November 2020.

CARTER COUNTY, US 19E/SR 37 Bridge over the Doe River and Riverview Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 7.45 and 17.6: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Old Town Creek and US 25E/SR 32: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 430 and 434: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorist should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 9 near I-40: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 32 between Chestnut Valley Way and US 321: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 73 between Sevier County Line and SR 32: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 North and South between Mile Markers 29.5 and 31: On Monday, September 21, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, SR 34 between Log Miles 3.6 and 4.7: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this area of this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, SR 474 between Log Miles 0.4 and 1.4: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this area of this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 70 between Clinch Valley Road and Cave Springs Road: Motorists should be alert for a one lane condition controlled by a temporary traffic signal as work continues in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 410 and 415: On Sunday, September 20, 2020 through Thursday, September 24, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic and use extreme caution approaching this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 421 and 430: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures Sundays through Thursdays between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway milling and resurfacing. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 32 between French Broad River Bridge and Harrison Road: Motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. as crews perform roadway resurfacing. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 35 between Sevier County Line and SR 92: Motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. as crews perform roadway resurfacing. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 92 between Log Miles 0.9 and 8.9: Motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. as crews perform roadway resurfacing. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 92 between Public Drive and Circle Drive: Beginning Tuesday, September 22, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as crews perform utility inspections underneath the bridge. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, US 70 between Roundhouse Road and Oak Grove Road: Beginning Tuesday, September 22, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as crews perform utility inspections underneath the bridge. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 341 between Log Miles 5.8 and 6.7: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this area of this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 378 and West Hills (Exit 380): Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Sundays through Thursdays as crews complete final items through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 394 and 396 (Holston River Bridge): Motorist should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning through this bridge repair project. Motorist should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 11W/SR 1 Rutledge Pike Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad near Harris Road: Motorists should be alert for lane shifts and changing traffic patterns through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Maloney Road and Woodson Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-maloney-to-woodson.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441 Broadway Viaduct between Jackson Avenue and Fifth Avenue: US 441 Broadway Viaduct over Norfolk Southern Railroad in downtown Knoxville is closed for bridge replacement. The Broadway Viaduct will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the project. During the closure, Broadway will be closed from the intersection of Oak Avenue, Worlds Fair Park, and Jackson Avenue to just north of the Depot Avenue intersection. Depot Avenue will also be closed. These closures will ensure the safety of workers and motorists as crews demolish the old bridge and reconstruct the new bridge. Primary and Local Detour Routes around the bridge closure will be in place. For detour routes and project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/broadway-viaduct.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/SR 71 Chapman Highway between Highland View Drive and Burnett Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/chapman-highway-evans-to-burnett.html

KNOX COUNTY, SR 162 Pellissippi Parkway West between I-40 and Lovell Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 162 Pellissippi Parkway West at Hardin Valley Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 332 Concord Road between Turkey Creek Road and Northshore: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-332-proposed-widening.html

MONROE COUNTY, SR 68 between Log Miles 25.6 and 34.6: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, I-40 West between Mile Markers 342 and 344: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this slope stabilization project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, and use extreme caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, SR 58 between I-40 and SR 72: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

ROANE COUNTY, SR 326 between I-40 and US 70: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, US 27/SR 29 between Industrial Lane and Second Avenue: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 405 and 406: Through Friday, September 18, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 35 Main Street between Winfield Dunn Parkway and North Parkway: On Monday, September 21, 2020, SR 35 will be closed to thru traffic in this area between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. as crews install traffic control devices and shift traffic through this downtown streetscapes project. Motorists should follow signed detours or seek alternate routes during this period. Motorists should be alert for new and changing conditions, and use extreme caution in this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 71 between US 411 and Macon Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 416 near Rubye Road: Motorists should be alert for one lane condition through this area as crews continue slide repairs. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 137 between the Virginia State Line and SR 1: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway milling and resurfacing. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic and use extreme caution through this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, SR 36 between Log Miles 2.5 and 5.3: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this slope stabilization project.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East and West between Mile Markers 16 and 18: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution approaching this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 93 between Davis Road and Fire Hall Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 354 Boones Creek Road at I-26: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Lake Park Drive will be closed and detoured at the intersection with SR 354 as construction continues in this area. Motorists should follow signed detour. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays and use extreme caution through this area.

