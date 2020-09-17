September 17, 2020 - TWC Enhances Homepage

Date: September 17, 2020

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-497-6725

Changes Include One-Click Portal Access

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has unveiled a redesign of the agency’s website homepage. The changes were designed to provide users with easy-to-find, one-click access to essential online portals. The update provides quick access for Texans to:

Apply for Unemployment

Submit Unemployment Insurance Documents

Report Fraud

Find Child Care

Submit an Employer Work Refusal Form

Users need only to look for the corresponding spotlight on the homepage and select the green button in the language of their choice.

The redesign also features a new quick link to all available job posting as well as quick access to jobs listed at WorkInTexas.com. There are currently over 700,000 jobs openings listed on the site. Additionally, job seekers can find virtual hiring events in their area by clicking on the virtual job fair event link in the “Putting Texans Back to Work” box on the top right.

For individuals in need of other governmental assistance, the bottom right spotlight provides helpful links to other state agencies providing necessary support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past six months TWC has taken over 5 million unemployment claims. The agency continues to work to improve processes to help Texans in need of assistance.

