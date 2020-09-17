Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the Fourth District.

Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun): On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at approximately 1:10 am, three suspects approached the victim in the 3500 block of Center Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then assaulted the victim and fled the scene. No property was obtained. CCN: 20-121-222

Armed Robbery (Gun) : On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at approximately 10:47 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1400 block of Rock Creek Ford Road, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 20-122-196

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, August 27, 2020, at approximately 12:45 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 20-122-244

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, September 1, 2020, at approximately 5:15 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 20-125-184

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, September 1, 2020, at approximately 5:30 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1400 block of Nicholson Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 20-124-718

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Thursday, September 1, 2020, at approximately 5:55 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 4000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 20-124-717

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, September 2, 2020, at approximately 6:14 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 5500 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 20-125-269

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, September 2, 2020, at approximately 7:51 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1400 block of Rittenhouse Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the other suspect assaulted the victim. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 20-125-299

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Monday, September 14, 2020, at approximately 9:27 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 200 block of T Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 20-131-710

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Takoma Park Police Department for their assistance with this case.