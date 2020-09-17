phoenix

Introduction to PhoenixCreator.com: A Beginner’s guide to why creators should start a Phoenix page today

Phoenix is a membership platform that connects content creators with their fans. Phoenix empowers creators to develop a membership based business and generate additional income.” — Michael Gucci

What is Phoenix?

With Phoenix, fans can support their preferred creators via recurring payments of a stable coin - WEOSDT (EOSDT on WAX).

In return, content creators can provide access to exclusive content available only to their subscribers. Creators can also give special

rewards like rare NFTs or other exclusive rewards to their subscribers.

Is there a fee to use Phoenix?

Phoenix charges a 2% fee on the monthly income earned by creators on the platform. There are no other fees. On other platforms like Patreon, total fees can range from 8% to 10% or more.

How is it possible for Phoenix to give back so much to creators compared to other platforms like Patreon?

Phoenix is powered by WAX Blockchain and LiquidApps DAPP Network Services. Fans make recurring payments in a stable coin - WEOSDT (EOSDT on WAX) and creators receive their income in WEOSDT. There are no payment processors on Phoenix. Free transactions on WAX is ideal for micropayments. We pass on these cost savings to creators.

Who should create a profile on Phoenix and build a subscription based business?

Phoenix is valuable for all creators. This includes podcasters, youtube video creators, game creators, visual artists and many more.

How do I create a profile on Phoenix?

Visit the website https://phoenixcreator.com

Click on the Sign up button - you will need to verify your email in the next step.

Once you confirm your email, a free LiquidAccount will be created for you and you will see the profile creation page next.

Once you have created your profile, you can select subscription tiers in the next screen.

All subscriptions are in stable coin - WEOSDT (EOSDT on WAX).

You can set the subscription price and the benefits the subscribers get.

What is WEOSDT and how can I get it?

WEOSDT is EOSDT on WAX. EOSDT is a stable coin on EOS. EOSDT is able to move back and forth on an IBC bridge developed by Malta Block. There are two ways to obtain WEOSDT.

If you already have EOSDT on EOS, you can transfer that to WAX using the IBC bridge.

If you have WAX, you can swap that for WEOSDT.

Visit EOSDTonWAX.com for more information.

How can I deposit or withdraw WAX or WEOSDT?

Every user gets a free LiquidAccount as well as the option to create a new WAX account. You can also link your pre-existing account.

You can deposit and withdraw from within the Phoenix platform. You can also swap WAX for WEOSDT from there.

How do I create a new post on Phoenix?

Click on the Profile tab and you will see the create post button.

What benefits or rewards can I offer to my subscribers?

Some of the common rewards are NFTs, exclusive access to premium content, AMA sessions open only to subscribers, live chats and hangouts, fan recognition by giving a shout-out or putting up their names on your youtube channel or website.

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services - from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.

Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.