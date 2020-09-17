Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bighorn sheep season to close in HD 501

Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Thu Sep 17 13:13:55 MDT 2020

By order of the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission, hunting district 501 as described in the current Moose, Sheep and Goat regulations legal descriptions shall be closed to hunting of ALL bighorn sheep, effective one-half hour after sunset on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

The order halting the hunt came after the pre-established harvest quota for the district has been met.

To check Montana’s Bighorn Sheep harvest in quota areas go to Hunting and choose Drawing and Quota Status, http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/status/, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

Bighorn sheep season to close in HD 501

