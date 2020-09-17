2022 Qualified Allocation Plan Public Comment Period

Starting September 16, 2020 to October 15, 2020, Montana Housing will accept and record public comments regarding the Housing Credit Program 2022 Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP). All comments will be given due consideration in the final 2022 QAP to be presented to the Montana Board of Housing on November 2, 2020.

The QAP is the governing document for Montana Housing Credits. The QAP is intended to ensure the selection of those developments which best meet the most pressing housing needs of Montanans in accordance with the guidelines and requirements established by the federal government and the requirements, considerations, factors, limitations, criteria and priorities established by the Montana Board of Housing.

The Montana Board of Housing allocates Montana’s share of federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, or Housing Credits, through an annual competitive process. These Housing Credits allow developers to borrow less money for construction and pass those savings along to families and individuals through lower rents.

Each year, Montana Housing Credits fund the construction or rehabilitation of about 220 affordable homes. Over the 30-year history of the credits, more than 7,400 affordable homes have been developed in Montana. The development of these affordable homes is also a tool for economic growth by supporting good-paying construction jobs and local tax revenue.

Please send your completed comments to Kellie Guariglia at Montana Housing.