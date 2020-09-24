Mission:More Partners with accessiBe to Provide Nonprofits AI-Based ADA-compliance For Their Websites.

Mission:More accessiBe

Mission:More and accessiBe collaborated to help Nonprofits across America make their websites ADA-compliant, offering equal access to the disabled community.

It's our passion to help nonprofits succeed online” — Charles Mazzini

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission:More and accessiBe have recently established a partnership that will allow numerous NPOs to make their websites ADA-compliant. This is an exciting development for the disabled community and for NPOs, as it will allow anyone to access important information on the web. When nonprofit organizations make their web content more accessible, they can expand their influence and help more Americans, regardless of whether they have disabilities or not.

accessiBe is a groundbreaking company that specializes in making web content ADA-compliant. They have worked with some of the biggest brands in America, such as Hilton, BMW, Fiverr, Quicksilver, Playmobil, and countless others. accessiBe recognizes the importance of providing equal opportunity of access to all web users, and they have created an advanced system whereby companies can seamlessly transition to ADA compliance.

accessiBe's services are completely automated. Its AI-based system makes automatic screen-reader adjustments, adapting in real-time to the unique requirements of various web users with disabilities. accessiBe has developed and effortless solution that can make any website accessible, ADA and WCAG compliant within 48 hours, and it continues to self-scan for maintenance issues 24 hours a day.

ADA compliance is even more important for nonprofit organizations because many of them often offer assistance to Americans with disabilities. NPOs may help disabled veterans, those with learning disabilities, and various other individuals who may fall into the category of "disabled."

Aside from the moral and ethical reasons to make websites ADA-compliant, there are also a number of legal requirements to consider. Many companies may not be aware of this, but ADA-compliancy is actually required by law for virtually all web content in the United States. The consequences of not making web content ADA-compliant can be quite serious. Many companies are finding this out the hard way after being sued by people with disabilities who were not able to access important web-based information.

accessiBe not only expands the reach of web content and makes it accessible for a wider range of individuals, but it also removes any possibility of a lawsuit. This is why many companies, including NPOs, are now making the switch to ADA compliance with the help of services like those offered by accessiBe.

As a result of this new partnership between Mission:More and accessiBe, registered 501c3 NPOs across the United States can now receive services from accessiBe at an exclusive 40% discount. This is a sign of the commitment from Mission:More and accessiBe to serve America's disabled community and help NPOs assist even more people who are in need. Note that these nonprofit organizations must reach out to Mission:More directly in order to take advantage of this exclusive 40% discount offer.

Mission:More has a long history of helping non-profit organizations, especially when it comes to succeeding in a digital environment. The company specializes in Google Ad Grant management. This grant provides NPOs with $10,000 worth of free Google Ads per month. With help from Mission:More, companies can maximize their advertising potential and spread their message to a much larger audience. Mission:More's latest partnership with accessiBe represents their most recent effort to help nonprofits succeed online in the digital world.

accessiBe | A 3-minute Demo of the #1 Web Accessibility Solution for ADA and WCAG Compliance