Learn about doves at Sept. 24 MDC virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mourning doves are popular with hunters and nature enthusiasts throughout the state, but they aren’t the only species of dove that people can find cooing in the Show-Me State.

People can learn more about three species of doves found in the state at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Discovering Missouri’s Doves.” This online program will be from 1-1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174112

Mourning doves (Zenaida macroura) are the most commonly seen dove species in Missouri, but white-winged doves (Zenaida asiatica) and Eurasian collared doves (Streptopelia decaocto) are two similar-looking dove species also found in the state. MDC Naturalist Liz Altic will talk about how to identify one dove from another and will also talk about a dove’s annual life cycle. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.